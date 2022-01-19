Meet the couple that inspired ‘Eduardo and Mônica’ and who have been together for four decades – 01/18/2022 – Illustrated

The Eduardo dressed up by Renato Russo in his famous song was naive and little given to study. Monica was preparing to be a doctor and was much older. Towards the end of the lyrics, they can’t go on a trip because their little boy is recovering. But the figures that inspired the artist in “Eduardo e Mônica” were not quite like that.

Few people know, but the couple in the letter really exists – or, at least, almost. Released in 1986 and now adapted for film, the track by Legião Urbana was inspired by the relationship of one of Russo’s great friends, the plastic artist Leonice de Araújo Coimbra, with her husband, Fernando Coimbra.

At the time he composed the track, the musician called his friend – as he often did while working on new songs – and showed her what, no one knew yet, would become a true musical phenomenon.

“Whenever he wrote, he would call me, or call other friends, to show. And then one night he called me and said the song was for us. I honestly didn’t care at that moment. It was just time. that I recognized the size of the gift that he, the best friend I had in my entire life, gave me”, says Leonice, by phone.

The initial indifference is due to the fact that she is a reserved person and does not recognize herself in the character imagined by Russo. Leonice did not study medicine nor was she much older than Fernando – who, in turn, she considers the real intellectual in the relationship.

Leonice talks to this reporter from Mexico, where she moved a few months ago with her husband, who is Brazil’s ambassador to the country, a career that Eduardo is hard to imagine pursuing. Daughter of the couple, also artist Nina Coimbra –who did not stay in recovery– agrees that her father is the opposite of the character. “In music, Eduardo seems a little silly, naive, and my father is nothing like that”, he says.

“I believe that Renato wrote this song idealizing my mother a little – which makes sense, because he was closer to her. But the energy of the story, this love encounter, it really exists, because they are a reference of a marriage cool, they really are like beans and rice.”

The couple met Renato Russo in the 1980s, at an academic center at the University of Brasília, where Fernando was studying anthropology. The musician was there to play with his band and Leonice was mesmerized by the performance. “We fell brotherly in love right away,” she says.

Afterwards, they went to work together on a newspaper published by the Ministry of Agriculture and, over time, they became great friends. Leonice recalls a trip she took with her husband in the early 1990s to New York. Upon finding the studio they had rented, she found Russo, newly arrived in town, at the door, asking if he could stay with them – at first, she didn’t like the idea, but in the end the vacation was “barbaric”.

Renato Russo was a constant presence in his life and that of Nina, his daughter. Even when the family began to move from one country to another, because of Fernando’s career in diplomacy, the musician was always present.

Nina remembers that when the house phone rang at dawn, they were sure – Renato Russo was calling. Because of the time zone, they had to speak at unorthodox times, but the call was always a reason to celebrate.

“I remember having, during my childhood, this notion that my mother’s friend was a pop star. And Renato liked that. When we were in Brazil, he would pick us up at school, he made everything be a big scene, with everyone freaked out. He liked being among children, receiving that kind of affection, from an audience that paid less aggressive attention to him”, she says.

The family’s travels, with no end date, motivated the leader of Legião Urbana to write another song for Leonice, “Uma Outra Estação”. In it, he sings that “it is far away, in another season”. “You’ll be back on Tuesday / You’re fire and ice at the same time / And it’s going to be good / From Ecuador, from Venezuela, from Uruguay / We’ll have the weekend just to ourselves”, says the lyrics, written at a time when the friend lived in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

Now 63 years old, Leonice remembers Renato Russo, who died in 1996 from complications from AIDS, with affection. It’s as if he’d had a second love in his youth — one with Fernando, of course, and another non-romantic, with the leader of Legião Urbana. She remembers him as an extremely cultured and also very generous person.

With Fernando, the relationship has lasted 42 years. Briefly because of the fear of exposing details of her personal life, Leonice says that the two attended the same circles and parties in their college years and often crossed paths. The conversations were nothing more than pleasantries, “but then one day it happened and we started dating”, says the artist, discreetly.

She is now eager to see “Eduardo e Mônica” winning the screens, in the eponymous film that hits theaters. She was not involved in the project, although Nina did make a cameo. “I will certainly be moved, but more for the memories of Renato. He would certainly have loved it, would have been thrilled, maybe even wanted to direct”, jokes Leonice.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter if this story has anything to do with me or not. I don’t want to sound cliché, but the truth is that the important thing is to understand that we would be nothing without love. ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ talks about a history that must be repeated over and over again, and I am very honored to have motivated her in some way.”