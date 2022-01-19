Mega-Sena can pay R$ 16 million this Wednesday | lotteries

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena can pay R$ 16 million this Wednesday | lotteries 6 Views

THE Mega-Sena contest 2,445 can pay one prize of R$ 16 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw takes place at 8pm this Wednesday (19) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in the city of São Paulo. The minimum bet costs R$ 4.50 and can also be made online until 7 pm – learn how to do it.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

