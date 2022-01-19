Menin reveals why Atlético-MG didn’t hire Jorge Jesus: “His time didn’t work out” | athletic-mg

A member of the Atlético-MG investor group, businessman Rubens Menin explained why Galo did not settle with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, between the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January this year. According to him, the time requested by JJ exceeded the deadline of the alvinegro club to settle with a coach.

Menin said that Jesus showed interest in the agreement with Galo, but, according to the manager, the coach had commitments to resolve in Portugal before the agreement.

– Jorge Jesus still has a contract with Benfica, which has not been completely undone. His time did not match Atlético’s time. It’s not that he didn’t want to come to Atlético, no, he even wanted to, he had that interest. But his timing didn’t work out, because we needed a coach for Monday. When he didn’t have that time to be given to Atlético, the negotiations didn’t even proceed – stated Menin in an interview with Bandeirantes radio.

– He wanted to, but he made it clear: I can’t solve this quickly. So, we said: ‘you won’t answer us like that’. That was what happened

1 of 2 Jorge Jesus during the Champions League match — Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Jorge Jesus during the Champions League match – Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

According to Menin, Galo needs a coach to start work since last Monday, the date of the re-performance. Therefore, he did not close with the coach and agreed with the Argentine Antonio Mohamed.

– In a way, he showed interest in coming, yes. But he had appointments he had to take care of first, and that wasn’t going to match our schedule. We want a technician to start the work. Last year, Cuca didn’t start. Got in the middle. It is important for the coach to come in from the beginning.

With the withdrawal by Jesus, the Rooster also listed other names to hit, such as the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal (Braga) and the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo (free). Both to no avail. Then came Mohamed and the Portuguese Luis Castro (Al Duhail). Best for “El Turco”.