Michael gives ok to Al-Hilal and journalist informs what is missing for the striker to leave Flamengo

Forward will play in the Club World Cup for Al-Hilal after playing in more than 100 games for Flamengo

After defining all the details with Paulo Sousa, Marcos Braz is now starting to look at the ball market to meet some requests made by the Portuguese coach. all in all, the new coaching staff required a forward to play on the sidelines to take the place left by Kennedy, who returned to Chelsea, from England, a defensive midfielder and a defender. However, it is possible that Mengão needs at least one more reinforcement for the offensive sector.

That’s because with each passing day Michael is closer to leaving Rubro-Negro. Beloved by the fans and also by the players, the striker received a proposal of 45 million reais from Al-Hilal, which made president Rodolfo Landim and football vice president Marcos Braz like the offer. And according to the journalist Venê Casagrande the agreement between the clubs is underway and the athlete can leave Gávea at any time.

“Al Hilal’s negotiation with Flamengo for Michael evolved in the last few hours after the Arab club increased its offer. The parties discuss “final details” to close the deal. At any moment, Rubro-Negro can arrange for the attacker to go to Arabia”, informed the journalist.

As Rodolfo Landim was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Monday (17), Marcos Braz is handling the negotiations. If he no longer plays for Fla, Michael made 105 games for the club, scored 25 times and left his teammates in front of goal on 14 occasions.