Michael gives up his share and awaits the outcome of the negotiation between Flamengo and Al Hilal

Flamengo and Al Hilal live the expectation of an outcome for the negotiation involving Michael. The team from Rio, which needs to hit goals, welcomes the sale of the striker who was one of the team’s highlights in 2021, but makes a demand: it wants to receive the total amount of the 8.5 million dollars offered.

The big problem, however, is that the offer is for 100% of the player’s economic rights, but Flamengo only has 80%. Goiás owns 5% and does not give up its share. The other 15% belong to Michael, who, according to GOAL, has given up his share.

The striker has even given the “OK” to the Saudi club’s salary proposal. The Arabs offered 2 million euros (just over R$12 million per season) and a three-year contract.

According to GOAL, Michael confessed to people close to him that he fears not having much space with Paulo Sousa, due to the coach’s style of play, which prioritizes midfield players. In addition, the striker will receive more than double what he receives at Flamengo.

On the other hand, the player feels happy at the club and will not pressure the board to be negotiated. He calmly awaits the outcome of the negotiation and will respect Flamengo’s stance, whatever it may be.