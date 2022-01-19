Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion | esports

Microsoft has announced that it is finalizing the purchase of Activision Blizzard — the company responsible for giant franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo and more. The transaction will have a total value of US$ 68.7 billion (R$ 378 billion). In an official statement, the company confirmed the transaction and welcomed the new games that will enter its catalog. Activision Blizzard is in a public relations crisis, with cases like the Cosby Suite sinking the company into controversy. The transaction is the largest in gaming history.

+ PlayStation mockery and more Activision Blizzard purchase memes

1 of 1 Microsoft announces purchase of Activision Blizzard — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft Microsoft announces purchase of Activision Blizzard — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

— When the transaction is finalized, Microsoft will be the third largest game company in the world by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, as well as global esports activities through Major League Gaming.

The acquisition is consistent with Microsoft’s stance in recent years: the company has adopted very aggressive market methods, putting a number of major studios under its umbrella. To date, the biggest of these purchases had been Bethesda, which sold for $7.5 billion, nearly ten times less than the amount paid by Activision.

With Activision Blizzard becoming part of the Microsoft family, the impact on Xbox Game Pass is almost immediate: the expectation is that games like Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo will become part of Microsoft’s subscription service, which already has a catalog extensive.