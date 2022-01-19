Millionaire ranking of the 10 highest paid youtubers in the world

Since it was launched in 2005, the Youtube caused a revolution in terms of how to share content on the internet through videos. In addition to being an endless source of entertainment, the streaming platform has also become the main source of income of many people.

THE youtuber profession made it possible for thousands of people, among anonymous and famous, to earn large amounts of money in a short space of time. Adding up all the money raised by the influencers on the list, you get the amount of more than US$ 300 million (about R$ 1.6 billion). Remembering that this is for the year 2021 only.

The appreciation of those who own a channel and work making videos on the network was transformed into a ranking by Forbes, which listed the celebrities who made the most money in 2021 inside Youtube.

Who tops the list?

Last year, according to information from the world’s most respected business and economics magazine, the youtuber MrBeast was the user of the platform that raised the most money working on Youtube. The young man, just 24 years old, received about US$ 54 million (about R$ 297 million at the current price).

The influencer’s success is mainly due to the set of super expensive videos produced by him. In one, he offers the sum of $1 million to the last participant who takes his hand from the jackpot, while in another he recreates the games from the series. round 6 and pays the winner a jackpot of $456,000.

Much of the earnings raised by influencers come from YouTube ad revenue. One factor that can increase profitability is having more than one channel, which is common for these influencers. In addition, all these personalities have other sources of revenue, including Twitch and Facebook.

Ranking of the highest paid youtubers of 2021 by Forbes

Here’s a list of who made the most money last year making videos on the platform:

10 – Preston Arsement (PrestonPlayz channel)

9 – Logan Paul (IMPAULSIVE channel)

8 – Dude Perfect (DudePerfect channel)

7 – Ryan Kaji (Ryan Kanji channel)

6 – Nastya (Nastya channel)

5 – Unspeakable (Unspeakable channel)

4 – Rhett and Link (Good Mythical Morning channel)

3 – Markiplier (Markiplier channel)

two – Jake Paul (Jake Paul channel)

1 – MrBeast (MrBeast channel)