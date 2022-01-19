Milton Neves criticizes Paulo Sousa’s requests and sends a message to the coach: “It won’t last long”

During the program3rd time‘, from Band, this Tuesday (18), the presenter Milton Neves talked about the Flamengo coach Paulo Sousa. The journalist said that certain commands of the Portuguese can end up irritating some players in the squad, which according to him, can influence his future at the Rio club.

“Here’s the deal, our friend [Paulo Sousa] arrived at Flamengo already with this comb: ‘the cell phone at lunch time can’t even go into the kitchen’, these little things bother players, we have two ex-players here. Everyone has to have dinner after the game, even if the guy isn’t hungry. That’s freshness! If you arrive at a Romario, at an Edmundo, these guys who really have the mind to play ball, these frills fill the bag. This guy won’t last long, huh?”.

Paulo Sousa the team arrived very participative and demanding for the season, having as one of the first requests the installation of a screen on the edge of the lawn of the Vulture’s Nest. Another request from the technician was the use of the biometric checkpoint, a tool that was used in the arrival of Jorge Jesus in the team, but it stopped working after the coach left for the benfica.

The commander Portuguese required players not to use cell phones during meals in the Vulture’s Nest, in addition to asking the club’s board to set up an operation in the Maracanã for players to dine at Stadium after matches.