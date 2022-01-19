Minas defeats Flamengo at Maracanãzinho and goes to the Super 8 final | basketball

Minas is the first finalist of the 4th edition of the Super 8 basketball, a tournament held among the eight best placed in the first round of the NBB. This Tuesday, the Minas Gerais team beat Flamengo by 71 to 63, at Maracanãzinho, for the semifinal, stamping the passport for the decision, on Saturday. This Wednesday, São Paulo x Caxias will play the other semi at 7pm. This was the first time that Flamengo was out of the Super 8 final.

Despite Rubro-Negro’s defeat, Robinson ended the match with 19 points, six more than Dar Tucker. On the Minas side, Gui Deodato was the top scorer, with 18 points. Other highlights were Gui Santos (10 points), Johnson Sr (nine) and Alexey (nine).

The first half was balanced, but with a slight predominance of Flamengo. With Robinson well in the game, Rubro-Negro led the score for most of the first quarter, winning the partial by 18 to 16. The game scenario followed the same in the second period. Even with Gui Deodato doing well in the match, Minas continued to be at a disadvantage, going into the break with a partial defeat of 36 to 28.

Minas came back better for the third quarter, opening 7 to 0 in the period and cutting the difference to one point: 36 to 35. At three minutes, Gui Deodato went to the tray and turned to 37 to 36, forcing Gustavo de Conti to stop the game. Inspired, the same Gui Deodato widened to 39 to 36 in the sequence. Flamengo only scored for the first time in the fourth, when Martinez dropped to 39-38.

The move woke up the red-black crowd, which started to push the team. At seven, however, Gui Santos, Queiroz and Corvalán scored in sequence, and Minas opened nine points ahead: 49 to 40. 50 seconds before the end of the fourth, Johnson Sr hit a three-pointer, scoring 52 to 42. the same Johnson Sr who scored the final points of the period, decreeing the partial score from 54 to 43.

Mines controls the final quarter

Johnson opened the scoring in the last quarter by converting a free throw. Flamengo responded in the next bid with two points from Mineiro. At three minutes, Alexey served Maique, who made the dunk: 57 to 46. At four, it was Gui Santos’ turn to score and leave Minas with 11 points ahead – 59 to 48.

