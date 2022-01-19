Mion and Faustão rescue the TV auditorium

The talk show as a television genre was a type of program that was on the verge of extinction. Imported formats and season programs, little by little, took over the space of attractions based on the figure of an animator in front of an audience.

Before Marcos Mion assume the cauldron, how long has it been since we saw a presenter making fun of his audience just getting invited to participate in prosaic games? Seeing Mion dancing alongside her guests in musical numbers took her back to the times of the simplest auditorium shows.

the debut of Faustão in the Band made the same impression. By betting on a 100% musical program, Faustão made his debut in the new house an ode to the format he helped to build in his years on the small screen. It’s a song, a conversation, another song… The audience has fun, and the home audience too.

Caldeirão proved to be efficient as a simple auditorium program. And Faustão in the Band, judging by the debut, is going the same way. May the success of Marcos Mion and Fausto Silva make TV stations look again at the auditorium program with more affection. Programs like these, more “root”, are needed.

