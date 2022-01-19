Mom takes her son’s pot cake to seniors’ meeting

Not knowing that it was a cake of marijuana, a 73-year-old woman took the ‘baptized’ food to a meeting with friends at a senior center. Police were called after the elderly began behaving “strangely” because of the effects

A 73-year-old woman saw a chocolate cake made by her son at home and thought it would be a good delicacy to share with her fellow card gamers at a senior center in South Dakota, in the United States.

However, shortly after the group ate the cake, everyone who consumed it began to experience adverse symptoms, leaving them fearful that they had been poisoned. A police investigation finally found that the cake was ‘bathed’ with marijuana.

“Minutes after eating the food, the elderly said they began to behave ‘strangely’. Some were smiling and lighthearted, while others reported a feeling of discomfort and were afraid they were poisoned,” said an official at the senior center.

Marijuana consumption is not legal in the state of South Dakota and the son who prepared the candy was arrested for possession of an illegal substance. Michael Koranda, 46, said he bought about 450 grams of ‘marijuana butter’ on a trip he had just taken to Colorado – where recreational use is allowed. He said he baked the cake with half the product. The rest, according to local media, was turned over to the police for evidence.

The arrest took place on January 5, the day after consumption at the senior center. Michael, who works as a school choir director, was later released on bail, the amount of which was not disclosed. His mother, Irene Koranda, was not accused because she took the cake to her colleagues by mistake, as she reported. Michael, meanwhile, has a hearing scheduled for January 25th.

another episode

In 2019, an elderly man wanted to honor the nurses who cared for him during a hospital stay in Warrington, England. He took pieces of cake that were in his fridge to the healthcare workers. The candy had been made to celebrate her grandson’s birthday, who turned 18 with friends.

The police were called to the hospital after four nurses who ate the cake started laughing for no reason and, soon after, got into the ‘bad’: they became unmotivated due to excessive relaxation.

As soon as they saw the cake, it was found that the candy was made with marijuana. “You didn’t know anything and you were shocked. It was a big mess on all sides,” police said.