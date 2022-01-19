Moody’s Says Bitcoin Could Bring El Salvador into Default

The rating agency Moody’s downgraded El Salvador’s rating in early January. As the country intends to issue debt bonds in bitcoins, the government could default if the value of cryptocurrency rises in the future. According to Moody’s, there is a high chance of a default in July.

This Monday, the 17th, President Nayib Bukele (pictured), who buys and sells bitcoins from his cell phone, celebrated the downgrade of his country by Moody’s on his Twitter account. “Extra: El Salvador DGAF“. The acronym is from English don’t give a fuck and means “doesn’t give a damn“.

“The use of English is a demonstration that Bukele mainly wants to attract foreigners who invest in cryptocurrencies. He no longer wants to communicate with the population.“, says Salvadoran economist Alejandra Quintanilla, a specialist in monetary economics.

What increases the insecurity of Salvadorans is that it is not known where the government is taking money to buy bitcoins, whether from reserves or public accounts. The total value that has already been acquired is also unknown. The account made so far is based on the sum of messages that the president has already published on Twitter. The total gives 1,391 bitcoins, equivalent to 58 million dollars, but the value could be higher.

“The government claims it is holding the bitcoins, hoping they will appreciate in value in the future. Every now and then, the president announces on Twitter that the government bought bitcoins because the price was low. What we do know, looking at the fluctuation of cryptocurrencies, is that the government has been losing money with the drop in the price of bitcoin. The bill is now over 14 million dollars.“, says Alejandra, who lives in San Salvador.