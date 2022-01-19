Moon Knight gets first trailer and shows the supernatural from Marvel

the first trailer of moon knight is finally among us. THE marvel studios waited for the first full moon of 2022 to show a little bit of its new hero and presented a little bit of this enigmatic, violent and mentally unstable figure that arrives on Disney+ on March 30th. And more than showing the definitive look of the character, the trailer served to show that we must finally enter the supernatural world of the publisher.

The trailer’s main focus was even the disturbed mind of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), who suffers from personality disorder and assumes different identities. And this is something that is already presented from the beginning, showing the actor assuming different postures according to the dominant personality. in the best style Fragmented, we have from the insecure Steven Grant to other postures that appear and that were not properly presented.

At most, we have the discovery that he is really called Spector and that there are many secrets involved in all this. Starting with its relationship with Ancient Egypt, something that is suggested several times, either by the museum in which Steven works or even in the appearance of scenes of the pyramids.

Thus, it is quite possible that we will see that Steven is this more peaceful personality of the hero who, at some point, will discover to be Marc Spector, an ex-military who discovered the secrets of the god Khonshu on an expedition to Egypt and now has to deal with the divinity itself—who even briefly appears chasing the protagonist in the elevator.

Moon Knight’s Supernatural

The most interesting thing is that all these elements are presented in a very chaotic way in the trailer, emulating the protagonist’s own mind. If it’s confusing for us, imagine for him.

The series arrives on Disney+ on March 30th (Image: Handout/Marvel Studios)

And just like in the comics, moon knight should even bring some elements of the supernatural to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In addition to Khonshu’s own presence, we see a quick scene where the hero appears punching a creature that appears to be a werewolf on a bathroom floor. It is worth remembering that, in the comics, the character appeared precisely in a horror magazine while he was hunting lycanthropes.

At the same time, it is quite possible that all this is just a hallucination of Spector, since the trailer itself already makes it clear that he no longer knows how to differentiate the real from the fantasy and that his head insists on playing tricks on him.

Who is the villain?

Finally, we still get a quick glimpse of actor Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow, who appears to be some sort of cult leader or something. We’re not sure what kind of threat he’s supposed to bring, as his comic book counterpart is quite different and much more connected to Nazi science and research.

Anyway, the first impression of moon knight was very positive and shows a very different tone from anything we’ve seen in the first year of the MCU series. With a dirtier and darker approach, the production seems to follow a more mature and even violent path, very reminiscent of the approach of Netflix productions. It remains to be seen whether this will be maintained and how it will connect with the rest of the stories.

reinforcing, moon knight debuts in the Disney+ catalog on March 30, 2022.

Source: Marvel