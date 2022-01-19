Moraes authorizes temporary departure of Roberto Jefferson to the hospital

Minister responded to a request from the defense, which alleges that the politician presented worsening health status and symptoms of onset of thrombosis.

Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil Former PTB president has been imprisoned in Bangu since August



the minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes authorized this Tuesday, 18th, the temporary departure of the former president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, from the prison to the Hospital Samaritano Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro. The magistrate responded to a request from the defense, which alleges that the politician presented worsening health status and symptoms of the onset of thrombosis. Jefferson has been detained at the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, since August 2021, after threats to court ministers. Moraes ordered an escort during the examinations and asked the Penitentiary Secretariat to prepare a medical report that indicates whether or not the prison has the capacity to treat the politician’s health.

This Monday, Jefferson’s wife, Ana Lúcia, appealed for her husband to be transferred to the hospital. “I come here to make a request to the authorities, to those who can help, to President Bolsonaro, for him to be transferred to the hospital. I just received a call from the doctor, the laboratory called her, that his D-Dimero is very high and Roberto has comorbidities, there is no way to stay in that prison. [Ele] He needs to be transferred to the hospital urgently. He’s at risk of life. People, whoever can, help me, whoever is in authority, look after him, please,” he said in a video that circulated on social media.