More than 360 million Christians were persecuted worldwide in 2021, according to NGO

More than 360 million Christians have suffered “strong persecution or discrimination” because of their faith in the world in 2021, in particular in Afghanistan, according to a study by French NGO Open Doors, published on Wednesday (19).

“Persecution has reached record levels, in a context of the global health crisis, the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan and the horror for Christian victims of Islamic extremists in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Patrick Victor, the NGO’s director for France and Belgium, in a statement. a press conference this Wednesday.

This Protestant NGO publishes its “worldwide index” of persecution of Christians every year, from “discreet daily oppression” to “the most extreme violence”.

Between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, discrimination and persecution affected “more than 360 million Christians”, including Catholics, Orthodox, Protestants, Baptists, Evangelicals and Neo-Pentecostals, etc., from 76 countries.

This represents an increase from the 340 million people of that religion who were affected in the previous period, the report highlights.

In 2021, 5,898 Christians were murdered, an increase of 24% on the previous year (4,761 cases). According to the report, “eight out of ten died in Nigeria.”

On the other hand, the total number of churches that were invaded, destroyed or had to close was 5,110 last year, compared to 4,488 the year before.

China alone contributes to 59% of the closures. This country “is now discreetly extending its work using the health crisis (…). The maneuver is simple (…): churches close due to confinement, while the authorities take the opportunity to officially declare (their) closure”, according to the NGO.

Open Doors also notes “a 44% increase in the number of Christians detained because of their faith,” with 4,277 cases reported in 2020, up from 6,175 cases in 2021.

Afghanistan is the most dangerous country for Christians, followed by North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Eritrea and Nigeria.

With the rise of the Taliban to power, religious persecution in Afghanistan “has taken on a new dimension”, says the NGO.

“The Taliban have seized documents that allow some converts to Christianity to be identified. They actively seek them out. Men who convert are executed immediately, women or girls raped or forcibly married to young Taliban,” said Guillaume Guennec, another Open Doors official.

It is difficult to know “how many were killed, although there is no comparison with previous years”, explained Guennec.

