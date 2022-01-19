More than half of BC servers should join the strike, says union

Economy

The National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Sinal), an entity that represents analysts and technicians of the monetary authority, projects a participation of more than 50% of the servers of the bank in the strike scheduled for Tuesday (18), from 10 am to 12 pm, in protest over salary readjustments.

At this time, an act of the servers is planned in front of the headquarters of the central bank, in Brasília, in joint action with the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate).

From 2pm to 3pm, there will also be a protest by civil servants in front of the Ministry of Economy.

the president of Signal, Fábio Faiad, states that the essential services of the BC will be maintained during the shutdown from 10 am to 12 pm. However, other services may be affected.

According to Faiad, there may be suspension or interruption of service to the public, distribution of circulating media, provision of information to the financial system, maintenance of the BC’s IT (hardware and software) and access by banks to some information systems, among other possible impacts.

“It is an initial warning stoppage without harming essential services. Just to give a warning.”

Union plans to hand over civil servants

according to the Syndicate, about 500 civil servants in leadership roles and substitutes have already pledged to hand over their positions if there is no progress in the negotiations.

In addition, another 1,500 employees joined the movement, pledging not to assume vacant positions. There are 3,500 servers in BC.

The movement in the agency is part of a broader mobilization of federal servants, which began with President Jair Bolsonaro’s indication that only police careers would be contemplated with readjustments in 2022. Since then, the president has gone back.

In this year’s Budget, which has not yet been sanctioned, there is R$ 1.7 billion set aside to increase the number of employees. In addition to the readjustment, the mobilization in the BC calls for the restructuring of the careers of technicians and analysts, with demands without financial impact, according to Sinal.

Last week, BC employee unions met with the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto.

But the entities left the meeting dissatisfied, which took place virtually, since there were no concrete proposals. According to Faiad, Campos Neto has already committed to a new meeting at the end of this month, but there is still no date set.

“We hope that, at the end of January, at the new meeting already scheduled with the president of the BC, there will be a concrete proposal. Otherwise, we will start debating the proposed strike for an indefinite period in February”, reinforces the president of Sinal, talking about the strike servers.

With information from Estadão Content