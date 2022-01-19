Morgan Stanley and BofA: better-than-expected 4th quarter results please analysts; stocks rise on wall street

On the heels of fourth quarter corporate results, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley released their numbers on Wednesday (19), pleasing financial market analysts.

Amid record rates in investment advice and investment banking, The BofA exceeded the expectations of analysts consulted by the Refinitiv, with earnings per share of $0.82, up from the expected $0.76. Net income for the period stood at US$7 billion, up 28% from the US$5.5 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2020.

The US bank’s revenue rose 10% year on year to US$22.17 billion, in line with the US$22.2 billion estimated by the Refinitiv.

“Our fourth quarter results were driven by strong organic growth, record levels of digital engagement and a recovering economy. We increased lending by $51 billion and added $100 billion in deposits during the quarter, further strengthening our position as a leader in retail deposits,” BofA CEO Brian Moynihan wrote in a statement.

In 2021, BofA’s net income totaled US$ 32 billion, an increase of around 79% compared to the R$ 17.9 billion reported in 2020.

After the release of the quarterly balance sheet, BofA shares rose by around 4% on the pre-market of the New York Stock Exchange around 11:00 am (Brasília time), at US$ 48.10.

the balance of Morgan Stanley was also well received by investors. Between the months of October and December 2021, the bank reported net income of US$ 3.7 billion, compared to US$ 3.4 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per share came in at $2.01, up from the $1.91 expected by consensus. Refinitiv.

Revenue was $14.52 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $13.6 billion a year earlier and roughly in line with the projected $14.6 billion.

“2021 was a landmark year for our company. We delivered a record net revenue of US$60 billion and a ROTCE of 20%, with outstanding results in each of our business segments. Wealth Management, for example, saw client assets rise by nearly $1 trillion to $4.9 trillion this year, with $438 billion in new net assets,” Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman wrote. , in a statement.

On the NYSE, the bank’s shares were up 4.5% around 11:00 am ET, trading at $98.34.

On Tuesday (18), the Goldman Sachs reported its balance sheet for the last quarter of 2021. The results, however, did not please the financial market, as they came below expectations due to high expenses.

In the period, the bank’s net income totaled US$ 3.94 billion, compared to US$ 4.6 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at $10.81, down from the $11.76 consensus projected. Refinitiv.

With the repercussion, shares of Goldman Sachs closed the trading session on Tuesday (18) down 7%, traded at US$ 354.4.

Last week, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo released their fourth-quarter results, which beat market expectations. Only Wells Fargo stocks, however, performed positively on Wall Street.

Data from US banks is closely watched for the outlook for this year, particularly in relation to interest rates and signals about lending and momentum in trading and capital markets.

