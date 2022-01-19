Moto Tab G70 Review | Motorola’s return to the tablet market

Tablets are very versatile devices for everyday use. Even for those who study, work or prefer to surf the internet, these devices deliver portability for everyday life. Therefore, today we will present Motorola’s newest release, the Motorola Moto Tab G70.

Currently, the Brazilian market has some tablet manufacturers available, but most of them suffer from exactly the same problem: performance. It is common to find outdated chipsets, low RAM and battery, in addition to constant crashes.

However, the Moto Tab G70 marks the manufacturer’s return to Brazil with its newest device. With 64 GB of storage space, 4 GB of RAM and a 7,700 mAh battery, it can be a good intermediate option among those available on the market.

I was able to test it for almost two days and I come to bring my opinion of use. Check it out in our review.

Motorola Moto Tab G70 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Design and Construction

Motorola’s Moto Tab G70 has a simple design. It is lightweight and its construction is made of aluminum on the back and edges, bringing a good appearance and durability.

The screen is 11 inches and has an excellent size for most content, since, in my opinion, it is neither too big nor too small, helping with usability and portability.

Dimensions: 25.8 x 16.3 x 7.5 cm;

Weight: 490 grams

The position of the front and side sensors, as well as the buttons, indicates the attention that Motorola had in the construction of this device, as they were designed to be used in a horizontal configuration.

POGO connector for keyboard and touchpad on Moto Tab G70 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Being more specific, on the front face of the Tab G70, we have the 8 MP camera positioned in the upper corner, in the center. On the sides we see the following connectors and buttons:

Volume up/down button;

Lock/unlock button;

Four Dolby Atmos audio outputs;

Two microphones;

Slot for using a memory card;

Snap for the keyboard protection cover;

USB-C input for charging and file transfer.

At the rear we have a single sensor with 13 MP autofocus, in addition to the flash on the side to ensure illuminated records.

The only part that I missed in the construction was the fingerprint reader, present in some other models with a configuration very similar to the G70.

Screen

The screen of the Tab G70 is of great quality, as the colors, brightness and sharpness are sufficient for any activity. Playing games, editing photos or watching some videos on YouTube become quite pleasant tasks through it.

The panel is IPS LCD type, has 11 inches, 400 nits (brightness) and 2K resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels). The reproduced images are beautiful, without color loss and good contrast.

Outdoor use is also excellent. As it has a good level of brightness, I didn’t have any problems with sunlight or excessive brightness on the screen, as I could see the texts and contents without great difficulties.

Colors, contrast and image reproduction through the Tab G70 are beautiful and true to the eye (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Configuration and Performance

The platform used by the Moto Tab G60 is the 12 nm Helio G90T. Although MediaTek has had some problems regarding the performance of its older chipsets, the line used in this tablet leaves all these bad impressions behind, offering enough firepower for most activities and games in general.

The version available in Brazil has 64 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM. Although I prefer these numbers to be higher, I can say that they didn’t interfere with the user experience.

The 4GB of RAM, in my opinion, is the minimum necessary for Android to function properly. I was able to use the device even with some applications open and games running in the background, proving that there is a slightly comfortable working space on the Tab G70.

The G90T, chipset chosen for the device, is one of the best intermediates in this line, delivering good performance. Another positive point is the availability of the Google Kids Space app, made with exclusive content for children according to each age group.

Remembering that this app is only released for a few devices on the market. Soon, the Motorola becomes a good option for a tablet for children sold in Brazil.

The Tab G70’s audio outputs bring audio immersion through Dolby Atmos technology (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Despite not being a mobile gamer, I tested the device with some of the most popular games of the moment: Brawl Stars, Call of Duty and Free Fire. It was possible to play all three titles with graphics on medium / high, without losing FPS.

The four audio outputs – two located on the left, and the other two on the right – provide the “surround” effect even without headphones through “Dolby Atmos” technology, making it possible to differentiate between left and right during matches.

I also performed two different benchmark tests, both available through the 3D Mark app. In the first test, Wild Life, a total of 1360 points was achieved.

In the second test, the Wil Life Extreme, 380 points. It is worth remembering that this score is excellent for a device like the Tab G70, which has an intermediate chipset in its construction.

The Tab G70 has a launch price of R$2,400 and marks the manufacturer’s return to the Brazilian tablet market.

The aluminum back of the Moto Tab G70 delivers good looks and durability (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The mid-range configuration guarantees good day-to-day usability.” — Amanda Abreu

Back camera

The 13 MP rear lens is of reasonable quality. Normally, tablets do not usually deliver good quality in photos, but this model we tested proved to be reasonable in this regard.

In the records, the colors and contrast are good, but there is still some noise in one photo or another.

The videos are taken in 1080p (full HD), and in well-lit environments, we get coherent captures.

As with the front sensor, the rear camera ends up suffering reasonably when we try to take pictures in places where natural light is not favorable. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to this issue when performing the captures.



+3

Frontal camera

The front camera of the G70 records honest clicks and with reasonable quality overall. In low light environments, the photo usually doesn’t look very good, but I don’t consider this a negative point of the product, since most similar devices suffer from exactly the same problem.

It also records in 1080p at 30 FPS, ensuring that video calls go smoothly. Portrait mode does its job well, clipping and blurring the background of the records.

Even with 8 MP, it takes trivial photos with a certain quality and is not ashamed of its proposal.



+2

Sound system

The Tab G70’s sound system is very good. When listening to songs with bass and strong beats, I could notice great sound quality. The music did not lose its “strength”, even when this characteristic was dominant.

The high-pitched sounds also do not suffer distortion or loss of quality, being crisp and crystalline.

I always listen to a selection of specific songs to evaluate these characteristics, and thus identify and perceive the quality delivered in each of the different devices that I test.

The Dolby Atmos technology, present in the construction of the four speakers of the tablet, is responsible for the “surround” effect perceived during use.

As I mentioned in the example above, I could clearly see the difference between left and right, especially in FPS games.

One of the Moto Tab G70’s four audio outputs is located just below the rear lens (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The Moto Tab G70’s four audio outputs deliver good sound quality even to demanding ears” — Amanda Abreu

Battery and Charging

The battery of the G70 is impressive, mainly because it can withstand long hours of use without having to charge the tablet very often. There are 7,700 mAh in total, delivering more than enough autonomy for a whole day of moderate use.

Here in the Canaltech, we performed a battery life test using the Netflix video streaming app. After leaving the tablet running uninterrupted for three hours, I noticed consumption of only 28% of the total. In all, it takes almost 11 hours of continuous use for it to run out completely. An excellent number.

The charging standard is USB-C standard, with a 20 W “Quick Charge” type charger. Both are available in the box.

USB-C standard is used for charging the Moto Tab G70 battery (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

“The nearly 11 hours of battery life is excellent, even for intermediate or advanced users” — Amanda Abreu

Direct Competitors

Considering the characteristics of the Moto Tab G70, we can consider the Samsung S6 Lite and the 8th generation Apple iPad as its main competitors.

Starting with the South Korean giant, the S6 Lite is one of the manufacturer’s intermediate models that, in addition to good performance, also supports the S Pen, the brand’s stylus.

The platform used in this model is the 10 nm Exynos 9611. Despite very similar performance to the G90T, present in the Tab G70, the Exynos chipset is usually not the main choice among users, who prefer to use versions with the Qualcomm line in the construction.

However, the S6 Lite is still an excellent model with 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM. I consider 6 GB of RAM more adequate for a balanced Android experience, but the 4 GB available is enough for the activities in general.

Not least, the 7,040 mAh battery delivers many hours of use, without the need for constant recharging.

Going to the 8th generation iPad, its firepower is superior to other models. Built with Apple’s proprietary platform, the A12 Bionic, sensors with reasonable quality for recordings and a 8,887 mAh battery, it is certainly the best option among the aforementioned competitors.

Although all versions have 3 GB of RAM, the Cupertino giant’s OS (ipadOS) is extremely optimized and made for the device to make the most of the potential it offers. So, the 3 GB of RAM is enough for almost any task.

Noting that, despite being the best device among the three, it is also the most expensive of all. So, if you want to buy this model, it’s worth doing a good research before buying.

The S6 Lite and the 8th generation iPad are priced between R$2,050 to R$2,600.

Conclusion

The Moto Tab G70 is a good tablet overall. With a good aluminum finish, along with a compatible configuration to run most of the apps and games available on the official store, it is certainly an excellent option among the Android tablets available for sale.

The Google Kids Space application, aimed directly at children, is integrated into the G70 and can be a good alternative for those looking for tablet models made for children.

Motorola Moto Tab G70 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

With a series of games, stories and various content suitable for different age groups. In addition to entertaining, this app ensures that little ones have access only to content considered safe.

Soon, the Moto Tab G70 marks the return of Motorola to the Brazilian tablet market with a good option among the intermediate models.