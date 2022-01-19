motorcycle remains standing, even when stopped

Honda had already revealed a previous motorcycle, which balanced on two wheels, even when stopped, including moving autonomously at low speed.

Now, the Japanese brand presents the ESV (Experimental Safety Vehicle), a motorcycle that resembles a custom one, but with a very modern look.

The vehicle can stand on its own axle and uses a pendulum system on the rear axle to maintain balance, thus neutralizing the tendency to tip to one side.

The system is more complex than the previous one, as this new bike doesn’t just imitate the handlebar movement made by the previous one, seeking to correct vertical positioning and balancing itself like an experienced rider.

At the rear, the suspension has a balance attached to a set of vertical arms with electric motors, connected to a gyroscope and motion sensors.

When in a neutral position, the system manages to keep the bike static, without the visual perception that it seeks to balance itself on both wheels.

With the rider accessing the bike, the ESV system performs a pendulum movement on the rear and front wheel to compensate for the imposed load and the rider’s weight.

After that, just accelerate and take your foot off the ground. The technology is so precise that even with the rider making lateral movements with the body, the system compensates by moving the rear axle.

In the same way, you can move the motorcycle even backwards, with the vehicle moving in reverse. The ESV can also do very slow turns and even a short slalom at reduced speed.

This ESV technology is still a long way from reaching street bikes, but Honda is working to shorten that time, which will contribute enormously to safety when riding on two wheels.

In Japan, where drivers are getting older over time, technologies like this will also help with urban mobility and human locomotion.