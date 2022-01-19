Murilo Cerqueira arrives at Palmeiras and projects season in 2022

Defender is one of the five reinforcements announced by Verdão in this transfer window, in addition to goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielders Atuesta and Jaílson and striker Rafael Navarro.

Presented this Tuesday (18) at the Football Academy, the defender Murilo Cerqueira arrives at palm trees to be another defense option for coach Abel Ferreira. He comes from Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, and will fight for position with the titular duo Gustavo Gómez and Luan, who was on the field in the five titles won by Verdão between 2018 and 2021.

Murilo said, at a press conference, that he prefers to play on the left side of the defense. Therefore, he will fight for position with Gustavo Gómez, who plays in the sector: “I feel good on the left side, I always played there, at base, at Cruzeiro, in Russia. I’ll be right there, but he can put me in the middle, on the right, I’ll always want to help the team win”.

So far, Palmeiras has announced five reinforcements for the 2022 season. In addition to Murilo Cerqueira, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielders Atuesta and Jaílson and striker Rafael Navarro have arrived at the club. The team will be the first in Brazilian football to debut this year, facing Novorizontino this Sunday (23).

Murilo talks about competition with Gustavo Gómez and Luan

In addition to the two and Murilo, there is still the presence of Kuscevic and Renan in the professional squad of Palmeiras. Here’s what the new booster said: “They are excellent defenders, they make a pair without comment, they are very good. My differential can be playing on the left, where I’ve been playing for a long time, where they wanted a player for the position, and I can be available there”.