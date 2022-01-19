Nadal keeps writing and takes down German in three sets

Melbourne (Australia) – Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s second game at the Australian Open was a little tougher than his debut, but he still got the better of German Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets, closing the match with partials of 6/2, 6/3 and 6/4, after 2h22 of duel. The Mallorcan southpaw’s next rival will come out of the clash between Russian Karen Khachanov and Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

With this Wednesday’s victory, Nadal maintains his writing against tennis players coming from the quali in Grand Slam. He has lost just one of 28 matches he has had against rivals in this condition, his only setback to Germany’s Dustin Brown in the second round of Wimbledon in 2015.

Nadal also extends his positive record against low-ranked opponents in the circuit’s four major tournaments. Only twice has he been surpassed by opponents with a lower ranking than Hanfmann, the first time in 2013, when he lost to the Belgian Steve Darcis, and the other also at the All England Club, a year later, surprised by the Australian Nick Kyrgios.

After a balanced start, the Spaniard asserted his 6th header condition in the second half of the first set and scored two consecutive breaks after the 2/2 to close the partial. However, the final move was not so easy, as the Spaniard also had to save a break-point in the fifth game and another in the seventh.

The second set was even more even, especially in terms of the score. Nadal struggled to get the break and equality dragged on until the eighth game, when he finally hit the rival’s serve. Prior to that, Hanfmann had saved one breakpoint in the second game, two more in the fourth and another in the sixth.

The pressure on the Germanic’s service games remained in the third set, again with Nadal struggling to break. This time the break came earlier, in the third game, but in total the Mallorca southpaw had eight break-points in the set and only managed to take advantage of one, two of them match-points when Hanfmann served at 3/5. The world number 5 also suffered a little to close, needing three more match-points in his service game.

Not only did Nadal struggle to confirm breakout chances, converting just four of the 16 break-points he had, but he also saw a slight drop in yield with the serve. In the first game he had a 78% success rate, but now he’s at 71%. The Spaniard ended the duel with Hanfmann with the same 30 winners as his rival and six less unforced errors (26-32).