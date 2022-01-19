Naiara Azevedo kills cockroach barefoot and causes rancidity on the web

In the mouth of the people after getting involved in a series of controversies, the name of Naiara Azevedo returned to be in the mouth of the people this Tuesday (18/1). This time, the artist was caught killing a cockroach barefoot.

While talking to Vinicius, the Ceará native was surprised to see the insect walking on the BBB22 kitchen floor. Without thinking twice, Azevedo stepped on the cockroach.

Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara informed that “she did not steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry, because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” he wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 Currently, and with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone, Naiara is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram 0

Netizens soon commented on the subject on social media, and had fun with the moment. “Seriously, did Naiara Azevedo step on the cockroach barefoot?”, said one. “Simply Naiara Azevedo killing a barefoot cockroach”, joked another.

Even before the debut of BBB22, Naiara Azevedo was already on the internet. With billions of views on YouTube and a Grammy nomination, the stakes are high on the singer’s behavior.

Look:

Seriously, did Naiara Azevedo step on the cockroach barefoot? pic.twitter.com/m3nNHOEmgj — I said (@patycig) January 18, 2022

