Naiara Azevedo sings excerpt from feat with Marília Mendonça at BBB 22 and netizens revolt – Zoeira

Surrounded by brothers and sisters, the member of Big Brother Brasil 22 (BBB 22), Naiara Azevedo, released her voice this Tuesday afternoon (18), citing the release of her feat with Marília Mendonça. However, according to information from Portal Metrópoles, the mother of the Queen of Sofrência, Dona Ruth Moreira, accused the artist of promoting herself and not asking for authorization to launch.

Marília Mendonça’s brother had already stated that Naiara would use the name of the singer, who died in November 2021, to promote herself on the reality show. After the statement inside the most guarded house in Brazil, Marília’s mother reinforced that The family was not contacted for authorization application.

Also according to Portal Metrópoles, the Free sound declared that Naiara’s feat with Marília has not yet been authorized.

Song with Marília

Oblivious to the controversies outside the house, Naiara even sang an excerpt of the composition to her colleagues, explaining that it will be released in February. “I still haven’t had the pleasure of releasing, 50% the name”, he said.

“I looked at someone on the street, if another hand left me all yours, 50% it’s my fault, 50% it’s your fault. Because when an unloved person sees a fence, he jumps”, sang Naiara.

On twitter, the moment revolted netizens. “João Gustavo warned that she was not going to take Marília’s name out of her mouth”, criticized a user of the platform, while another internet user provoked: “I want to see when she finds out that the launch has been cancelled”.