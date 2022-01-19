Naiara Azevedo suffered from fatphobia at the beginning of her career

While the participants of the “BBB 22” (TV Globo) popcorn follow the first endurance test of the season, the members of the box took advantage of the night to get to know each other better. And when remembering the beginning of her career for brothers, Naiara Azevedo says she was the target of fatphobia.

“I came from a city of two, three thousand inhabitants. I had no contacts, it was impossible for me to be here”, the sister began. Then, she told about the bullying she suffered during her childhood because of her weight. “My life was hell at the time.”

Still guiding the conversation about image, the singer revealed that since the beginning of her career she had to hear derogatory comments. “While I was on stage, in between songs, I listened to people talking about me.”

Next release?

Not knowing that the release of her song with Marília Mendonça was cancelled, even yesterday morning, the participant commented on the song “50%”. The countryman commented that the launch will be in February, however, outside the house, the team canceled the news.

The sertaneja sang a snippet of the song for the brothers of the house. “I recorded a song with Marília and I still haven’t had the pleasure of releasing it. It’s been two years since I recorded it with her”, explained the artist.

“It’s going to be released in February, the name of the song is ‘50%’, and it goes like this: ‘if I looked at someone on the street, if another hand left me all naked, 50% is my fault and 50% is my fault. It’s yours,” he sang. Naiara even recited the part of Marília Mendonça: