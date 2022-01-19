Naiara Azevedo talks about feat with Marília Mendonça and web revolt

Oblivious to the controversy surrounding the release of her feat with Marília Mendonça, Naiara Azevedo decided to sing the song to her confinement colleagues at BBB22 this Tuesday afternoon (1/18). The countrywoman also stated that the song will be released in February. “I still haven’t had the pleasure of releasing 50% of the name”, explained the woman from Paraná.

As soon as it was confirmed on BBB22, the Queen of Sofrência’s brother said that Naiara would use the name of the artist, who died in November after a plane crash, to promote herself on the reality show. Dona Ruth Moreira, Marília’s mother, also accused the Camarote member of not having the family’s authorization to release the song.

Som Livre says that Naiara’s feat with Marília has not yet been authorized.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-naiara Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 ReaisPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara informed that “she did not steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***naiara azevedo meets with Jair Bolsonaro At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. Reproduction / Social Networks ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry, because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” he wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 Currently, and with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone, Naiara is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram 0

“I looked at someone on the street, if another hand left me all yours, 50% it’s my fault, 50% it’s your fault. Because when an unloved person sees a fence, he jumps”, sang Naiara. On Twitter, the singing moment revolted netizens. “João Gustavo warned that she was not going to take Marília’s name out of her mouth”, criticized a Twitter user. “I want to see when she finds out that the launch has been cancelled,” teased another netizen.

Watch the video of Naiara singing part of the song: