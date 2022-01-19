Naiara indirectly caused Lucas in a show at ‘BBB 18’

Naiara Azevedo’s trajectory on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) has barely begun and the 32-year-old country singer has already been generating controversy in the house. However, in 2018, the current sister had already caused in the reality show after sending an indirect to Lucas Fernandes, a member of “BBB 18”, during a show in confinement.

At the time, Naiara questioned whether the ex-brother, who was nicknamed “Taubaté’s fiance” after cheating on his fiancee with Jessica Mueller in the house, had already kissed someone.

“Hasn’t anyone kissed you yet? It’s time to kiss someone,” she said to another participant. “Are you trying, Lucas?”, asked Naiara to the ex-BBB, who shook his head.

The singer then sent an indirect using an excerpt from her song “50 reais”:

I’ll tell you: how beautiful, huh Lucas! How beautiful, eh Lucas! For a good connoisseur, half a word is enough. Naiara Azevedo in show at ‘BBB 18’

The moment even generated a DR between Lucas and Jessica, who caught Naiara’s indirect on the show.

BBB 22: Who is the favorite to win the edition of the reality show? 1.45% 1.59% 1.27% 9.34% 0.94% 10.22% 1.17% 3.82% 1.84% 6.65% 0.60% 0.58% 0.62% 4.12% 1.33% 1.63% 2.44% 2.88% 26.51% 20.99% Total of 4345 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show