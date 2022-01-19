Naiara talks about music with Marília Mendonça

Not knowing that the release of her song with Marília Mendonça was cancelled, Naiara Azevedo spoke today on “BBB 22” about the song “50%”. The countryman commented that the launch will be in February, however, outside the house, the team canceled the news.

The sertaneja sang a snippet of the song for the brothers of the house. “I recorded a song with Marília and I still haven’t had the pleasure of releasing it. It’s been two years since I recorded it with her”, explained the artist.

“It’s going to be released in February, the name of the song is ‘50%’, and it goes like this: ‘if I looked at someone on the street, if another hand left me all naked, 50% is my fault and 50% is my fault. It’s yours,” he sang. Naiara even recited the part of Marília Mendonça:

“No one deserves contempt, half love, half kiss, no one deserves this, living pretending libido. I made a big mistake, but I didn’t make a mistake alone. You’re not a saint and I’m not a poor thing. I just kept going,” he concluded.

understand the case

When it was announced that the song would premiere during the confinement, Marília’s brother, João Gustavo, claimed that the sister was wanting to promote herself on top of her sister’s death. After that, Azevedo’s team decided to cancel the release.

On Twitter, João posted: “Everyone already knew you were going to join the ‘BBB’ to promote yourself, and I know you won’t get my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’m going to do everything so you don’t stay in. of this house”.