Natália calls Ipatinga a ‘countryside’ at the BBB and the city hall rebuts: ‘Come and meet’ | Valleys of Minas Gerais

BBB22 barely debuted this Monday (17) and some of the participants’ speeches are already moving social networks.

One of them came up in a conversation between Paulo André and Natalia. The athlete told the Minas Gerais rider that he wanted to visit Belo Horizonte and has already competed in the city of Ipatinga.

“I want to know BH. I’ve been to Ipatinga, I’ve competed in Ipatinga. Do you know there? I went to compete a long time ago. I stayed in a club that has a zoo”, said the athlete.

During the chat, she compared the city to a “countryside”.

“I know a lot there. But, like, there is more interiorzão [sic]. But there it is very pleasant for those who like the countryside, because there are a lot of farms there”, he said.

In response to Natália, the City Hall of Ipatinga made a post on social networks inviting the woman from Minas to get to know the city.

“Although we have a fantastic rural area, which houses several tourist spots to walk around and enjoy good times, we are not a ‘countryside’. But we have several environments that allow us to cater to all tastes: those who like the countryside can also come here”, said the municipality.

In the post, the City Hall says that it has around 270 thousand inhabitants, has the 8th GDP of Minas Gerais and that it houses a large steel mill, which is Usiminas. Finally, the note made an invitation to BBB.

“Come on! When you leave the BBB, come and get to know Ipatinga for real. We have a super welcoming people and it will be a pleasure to welcome you all”, he concluded.

Also on social networks, the city mall took the opportunity to “provoke” the participant who is from Sabará, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

“Ipatinga may even be a rural area, but does Sabará have a mall? Anything put Ipatinga on the wall [sic], that we have a very beautiful career out here”, he said.

