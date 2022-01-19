Navy opens two contests for 980 mid-level vacancies | contests

The Navy has opened two public tenders for a total of 980 mid-level positions. See below for selection details:

The Navy has opened a public tender with 960 vacancies for the training course for marine soldiers for classes I and II of 2023, only for male candidates.

The distribution of seats is as follows:

580 vacancies for Rio de Janeiro

100 vacancies for Brasilia

60 vacancies for Rio Grande (RS)

8 vacancies for Belém (PA)

50 vacancies for Ladario (MS)

100 vacancies for Manaus (AM)

50 vacancies for Natal (RN)

8 vacancies for Salvador (BA)

4 vacancies for Aramar (SP)

The candidate must be male, have completed high school and be 18 years old and under 22 years old on June 30, 2023, in addition to not being married or not having a stable union, as well as not having children or dependents.

Entries must be made from February 14 to March 24 at www.marinha.mil.br/cgcfn, under the link “Concursos para o CFN”. The fee is $40.

Candidates approved in the contest and classified within the number of vacancies will be enrolled in the Marine Corps Soldiers Training Course and will perform it in the condition of Marine Apprentice. During the course, they will receive a grant in the total amount of R$ 1,303.90.

The course lasts 17 weeks and will be conducted at the Almirante Milcíades Portela Alves Instruction Center (Ciampa), located in Rio de Janeiro and, simultaneously, at the Brasília Training and Instruction Center, on a boarding and exclusive basis until graduation. .

Vacancies in the training bodies will be distributed as follows:

Almirante Milcíades Portela Alves Instruction Center – Ciampa: 720 vacancies destined, preferably, to candidates from the South and Southeast regions, obeying the classification order;

Center for Instruction and Training of Brasília – Ciab: 240 vacancies destined, preferably, to candidates from the Midwest, North and Northeast regions, obeying the order of classification in the contest.

The contest will have a schooling exam, verification of biographical data, health inspection, physical aptitude test, psychological assessment and document verification. The dates have not been released.

1 of 1 Graduation of 12 female aspirants in 2017, at Escola Naval, da Marinha — Photo: Disclosure Graduation of 12 female aspirants in 2017, at Escola Naval, da Marinha — Photo: Disclosure

The Navy has opened a public tender for 20 places at the Naval School, in Rio de Janeiro. There are 8 vacancies for males and 12 for females.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and under 23 years of age on June 30, 2023, have completed high school and not be married or have not formed a stable union and have no children.

Applications can be made through the website www.ingressonamarinha.mar.mil.br until February 13th. The registration fee is R$100.

The Escola Naval is the oldest institution of higher education in the country, and those who graduate receive a degree in naval science.

The courses given at the Naval School are intended for the training of officers for the Navy Corps, Marine Corps and Navy Intendants Corps, providing qualifications of military-naval interest, within the area of ​​naval sciences.

The Navy and Marine Corps offer qualifications in mechanics, electronics, or weapons systems. The Corps of Intendants offers qualification in administration.

During the course, which comprises 4 academic years, students initially receive a monthly stipend of around R$ 1,574.12. At the end of the course, students are appointed second lieutenants with a degree in naval science.

The contest will have an objective written test in mathematics and English, an objective written test in physics and Portuguese, writing, verification of biographical data, health inspection, entrance physical aptitude test, psychological assessment and verification of documents.