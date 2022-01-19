Negotiations advance, and Michael gets closer to being sold by Flamengo

Flamengo has, since last week, a proposal from Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for Michael. This Tuesday, the negotiation between the parties advanced and the striker is close to leaving the club from Gávea. According to the newspaper “O Dia”, the management of Gávea has already accepted an offer and even informed Goiás, which holds 5% of the athlete’s rights, about the deal. This percentage is, precisely, one of the adjustments that are needed for the transfer to take place.

Michael’s rights are divided as follows: 80% from Flamengo, 5% from Goiás and 15% from the attacker himself. Al Hilal’s proposal is for US$8.25 million, around R$45.6 million. Rubro-Negro wants to receive a percentage higher than 80% and is negotiating with the parties involved.

wanted by THROW! This Tuesday, Flamengo’s football department did not respond on the matter until the publication of the article. Goiás reported that “it will support the deal that is done” by the direction of Rubro-Negro.

For the 2020 season, Flamengo won the competition in the market and, for 7.5 million euros (R$ 34.5 million at the time price), took Michael from Goiás. to fit, passed through the hands of Jorge Jesus, Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho and only took off from the middle of 2021 onwards, ending the year as one of the most decisive names of the team, with 19 goals and ten assists.