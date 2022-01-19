Neighbor handed Anne Frank over to Nazis to protect family, new book shows

AMSTERDAM – An investigation of a former agent of the FBI about the unsolved mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank and allowed the Nazis to find his hiding place pointed to a Jewish notary as the main suspect, reveals a book that will be released this Tuesday, 18.

Arnold van den Bergh would have given up Anne Frank’s Amsterdam hiding place to save his own family from Nazi concentration camps, says the investigation, which lasted six years and is told in the work The Betrayal of Anne Frank (Anne Frank’s Betrayal), by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan.

The charges against Van den Bergh, who died of cancer in 1950, are based on evidence, including an anonymous letter sent to Anne’s father, Otto Frank, after her death. 2nd War, according to excerpts from the book published by the Dutch press on Monday.

The Anne Frank Museum informed the Agence France-Presse that the investigation, led by retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke, is a “fascinating hypothesis”, but warned that more investigation is needed.

The 15-year-old was arrested in 1944 and died the following year in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Her story became famous after the posthumous publication of her diary, written between 1942 and 1944, when she and her family lived clandestinely in an apartment in amsterdam.

Theories about how the Nazis got to the hideout the Frank family held for two years, until they were discovered on August 4, 1944, abound, but the name of Van den Bergh hadn’t received much attention until then.

“We don’t have a smoking gun”

The new investigation was carried out using modern techniques, including artificial intelligence to analyze large amounts of data.

Thus, the list of suspects was reduced to four people, including Van den Bergh, who was a founding member of the Jewish Council, an organization the Nazis imposed on Jews to organize deportations.

Investigators found that Van den Bergh managed to avoid deportation, but that this order was revoked close to the betrayal that allowed the Nazis to find the Frank family.

“We don’t have a smoking gun, but we have a hot gun with empty shells around it,” Pankoke told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

For his part, Ronald Leopold, director of the Anne Frank House, warned that there are still doubts about the mentioned anonymous note and that further investigation is needed.

“We have to be very careful about putting someone in history as the person who betrayed Anne Frank, if you’re not 100 or 200% sure,” he told Agence France-Presse. /AFP