Netflix reveals trailer and release date

Netflix has revealed yet another trailer for the Cuphead series showing the confusions between Xicrinho and Caneco. The animation based on the game by Studio MDHR and designed by Canadian brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will make its debut on the streaming giant on the day February 18th.

The production will maintain the game’s artistic look, worthy of an award at The Game Awards for Best Art Direction, inspired by the works broadcast in 1930. Full of hilarious moments and showing what threats the duo will face, the video is available on YouTube. :

Cuphead series will be one of those misadventures

The Cuphead series will show the more compulsive and disastrous side of Xicrinho and the calmer and more cautious personality of Caneco – a brother super easy to convince to embark on dubious adventures. “King Dice”, apparently, will be the main enemy of the two.

New Cuphead DLC Coming in June 2022

Studio MDHR has announced a new Cuphead DLC: “The Delicious Last Course”. The additional content will debut on June 30, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Miss Chalice will be a playable character and will make gameplay different from usual with her unique abilities. See more details by clicking here!