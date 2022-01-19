Neurological symptoms of covid-19 may be caused by an autoimmune reaction

posted on 01/18/2022 14:39 / updated on 01/18/2022 14:41



Patients with long-term neurological disorders often have more pre-existing conditions than the average infected – (credit: Money SHARMA/AFP)

Difficulty remembering recent events, sudden lapses, problems maintaining focus, inventing names or words, storing and manipulating information, and slower processing of learning. These are some of the long-term neurological symptoms reported by patients who have had covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have sought to understand how these disorders happen and how they can be reversed.

Now, a group of scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, appears to have found another piece of the puzzle. Called brain fog, this post-covid syndrome appears to be caused not by the onslaught of the coronavirus itself, but by an overstimulation of the immune system.

The researchers came to the conclusion after analyzing a small group of 17 adult patients who tested positive but did not require hospitalization. Of those, 13 had manifestations of cognitive symptoms and 10 had changes in a body fluid called cerebrospinal fluid. Meanwhile, the four samples from the patients who had no neurological symptoms were normal.

When analyzing this liquid, they found levels far above the standards of a particular protein, which indicates a generalized inflammatory condition. In addition, they detected a very high level of antibodies to an activated immune system, some of them present in the blood and others present only in the cerebrospinal fluid, which indicates a specific inflammation in the brain tissue.

For researchers, brain fog occurs because the immune system ‘goes crazy’ months after infection. When they compared the changes to those seen in people affected by other infections, the scientists saw a very similar pattern. This means that some of the antibodies that emerge after the covid infection can be “turncoats” and attack neurons.

“It is possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, is working in an unintentional pathological way,” explained one of the study’s authors, Joanna Hellmuth, from the Center for Memory and Aging at the University of California. According to the researchers, patients who experienced these long-term effects had more risk factors than average.

Among the most common pre-existing conditions are diabetes, high blood pressure, a history of ADHD, anxiety, depression, alcoholism, or learning disabilities. These factors can make the brain more vulnerable to an autoimmune attack, the scientists concluded, and brain fog could develop from other serious infections, even if it’s not Covid-19.

One of the difficulties of research in the area is how to measure post-covid neurological losses, since cognitive tests may not be enough to notice the difference. That’s because, according to some scientists, many people performed high on these tests before infection and may continue to be above average after infection, even if, by individual standards, the level has dropped sharply.

“If people tell us they have new thinking and memory problems, I think we should believe them instead of requiring them to meet certain severity criteria,” she said. The challenge now is to replicate the study in larger groups. The article was published this Tuesday (18/1) by the scientific journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.