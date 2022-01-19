New Charge Buster weapon in Free Fire: everything you need to know

Garena Free Fire’s OB31 update was full of new surprises and additions. Fans have seen the return of Money Heist Collab, new masks, character optimizations, the introduction of new features, and more. The latest patch update is coming and Garena has advanced the next additions.

The developers revealed a new weapon in a recent social media post for the Indian server. The new firearm is called ‘Charge Buster’ and comes to the game via the next patch update. Due to the availability of OB32 Advance Server, many videos of new games also appeared online.



The next section will explore all known details about the new Free Fire pistol.

Garena Free Fire: all about the next weapon

Charge Buster will be a shotgun that players can operate at different ranges. Unlike other shotguns, the new weapon will work after holding down the fire button for a long time, rather than a simple tap.

Players must hold down the button to generate enough charge for the weapon to fire. The longer it will be more shocking in damage and range. However, the weapon will have a threshold.



Passing the ‘Charge Buster’ limit will reset the charge and players will have to reload it to fire. So players should be careful when using the new weapon and refrain from overloading it.

Official in-game stats for ‘Charge Buster’ are yet to be revealed, but fans can expect it to be a high-damage weapon that can be operated over longer and longer distances.

Fans can watch the official game for the next one here:

In addition to ‘Charge Buster’, three of the following variants and accessories for the popular Free Fire weapons have also been released:

Groza-X: A variant of Groza with improved damage.

A variant of Groza with improved damage. SVD-Y: A new variant for the SVD sniper rifle that can penetrate walls of the gloo. However, the damage to the accessory has been reduced.

A new variant for the SVD sniper rifle that can penetrate walls of the gloo. However, the damage to the accessory has been reduced. M249-X: A version of the M249 that can do more significant damage with a faster fire rate.

All three attachments will be available via airdrops during a match.

Fans will see the new content after the OB32 update is implemented. Players can check the expected release date and other details about the next patch update here.

