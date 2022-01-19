New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Is Awesome; watch!

Guerrilla Games has shared a never-before-seen trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that shows more details of the story. In the video, Aloy meets new enemies and an unknown region, while familiar faces return to the protagonist’s path.

The game will arrive exclusively on PS5 and PS4 on February 18th. Players will enter the Forbidden West with new weapons, powerful machines, and twists to Aloy’s story.

Details of the new Horizon Forbidden West trailer

On the PlayStation Blog, Guerrilla commented on some additional details from the trailer for Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy will count on the allies Varl and Erend in the fight against the Regalla tribe. In addition, Zo, Alva and Kotallo will be in the adventure and will have important roles in the plot.

Sylens, an enigmatic character from Horizon Zero Dawn, will show up with his unique wiles and purposes. The developer drew attention to Tilda, a mysterious survivor who has a special connection to the past.

Horizon Forbidden West will feature many new features. In the game, there will be ways to create quests to acquire specific resources, and the characters will be more realistic and striking for the protagonist’s evolution.

