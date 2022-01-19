New York Attorney General Has “Significant Evidence” That Trump’s Company Engaged in “Fraud or Misleading” Practices

The New York attorney general revealed that she had “significant evidence” that Donald Trump’s company misled banks by fraudulently inflating their assets. Letitia James released, this Tuesday, new details of her investigation into the family business of the former President of the United States. He now wants to question Trump and two of his children under oath, reports The New York Times.

Trump’s company engaged in “fraudulent or deceptive” practices by repeatedly misrepresenting the value of the Trump Organization’s company assets to increase the bottom line, the attorney general said. “We have discovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic benefit,” it said in a statement.

It is the first time in this case that the prosecutor’s office has raised such specific charges against the former head of state’s company. Trump, on the other hand, intends to close this investigation against his family business, considering it a “partisan witch hunt” (Letitia James is a Democrat, Donald Trump is a Republican).

According to the prosecutor’s lawsuit, many assets were “generally inflated under a pattern to suggest that Trump’s net worth was higher than it appeared.” At issue is the value of six properties, as well as the Trump brand. Properties include golf clubs in New York and Scotland, iconic buildings in Manhattan and the penthouse at Trump Tower.