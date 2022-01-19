Nicotine in e-cigarettes intensifies addiction

posted on 01/18/2022 16:38 / updated on 01/18/2022 16:44



Although they arrived on the market with the promise of being less harmful to health, electronic cigarettes do not have any advantage over traditional cigarettes when it comes to the well-being of the public that consumes them. This is especially true when looking at how nicotine works in the body and how it is present in different products from the tobacco industry.

These are the conclusions of the technical note Nicotine: what we know, launched by the non-governmental organization ACT Health Promotion. According to the study, carried out by the pulmonologist at the University of São Paulo (USP) Stella Regina Martins, nicotine has harmful effects on different organs and systems of the human body. According to her, users of the synthetic compound found in e-cigarettes and in some drugs used to treat smoking have a high risk of establishing dependence quickly.

“We know that nicotine salts are delivered directly to the deeper structures of the respiratory system, such as the bronchi and alveoli, and quickly impact the nervous system,” the researcher explained to the researcher. mail. In addition, these products increase the risk of relapse in people who are struggling to quit smoking and are highly attractive to young people.

“The strategy propagated by the companies is similar to the one used in the inclusion of filters in conventional cigarettes and the presentation of light versions, in order to convey the distorted idea of ​​less harmful products and thus attract new consumers”, he recalled. Meanwhile, these products continue to generate the same harmful effects on the brain, heart, reproductive system, gestational development and insulin resistance for example.

Currently, Brazil has a strict policy to control these products. The sale of electronic devices, for example, is completely prohibited here. Still, they are easily found on the internet and in import stores and are particularly attractive to young people, making about 70% of consumers of electronic devices between 15 and 24 years old.

Thus, literature review studies, such as the note Nicotine, what do we know stand out in the current context. This is because a possible release of the sale of these products in the country could cause a new epidemic of smoking among young Brazilians, such as the one that occurs in the United States, for example.

“ACT advocates for the advancement of public policies to control chronic non-communicable diseases, including tobacco control. It is within the scope of our actions to produce technical content and disseminate it to the population, decision-makers and legislators, and to monitor the tobacco industry’s strategies”, he explained. The note can be read in full here.