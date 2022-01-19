Nokia G50 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 480; check details and price

The Nokia G50 5G can now be officially purchased in Brazil. The smartphone was listed on Multilaser’s official website this Tuesday morning, and the device’s main highlight is the presence of the fifth generation connection.

With a 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen that has HD+ resolution, the Nokia G50 5G comes out of the box with a Snapdragon 480 processor. The model sold on national soil has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.