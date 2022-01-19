Nokia G50 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 480; check details and price

The Nokia G50 5G can now be officially purchased in Brazil. The smartphone was listed on Multilaser’s official website this Tuesday morning, and the device’s main highlight is the presence of the fifth generation connection.
With a 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen that has HD+ resolution, the Nokia G50 5G comes out of the box with a Snapdragon 480 processor. The model sold on national soil has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
Sold in blue, the Nokia G50 5G can be purchased for BRL 2,799.00 in installments up to 12 installments. If you choose to pay in cash, the price drops to R$ 2,659.00.
This smartphone also has a 48 MP rear main camera, 8 MP wide-angle and 2 MP depth. It has a P2 input for headphones, a fingerprint reader and NFC for contactless payments.
Despite the price considered salty at launch, most likely the Nokia G50 5G should gain more competitiveness when it starts to be widely sold in national retail.
autonomy is guaranteed by 5,000 mAh battery, and there is also 18W fast charging. Finally, there is Android 11 and HMD Global guarantees the update to Android 13.