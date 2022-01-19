Norovirus: Guaratuba (PR) discovers cause of increase in cases of diarrhea and vomiting

The Municipal Health Department of Guaratuba, on the coast of Paraná, announced this Tuesday (18) that it identified the presence of a new virus in town in the first week of January, the norovirus. the disease causes diarrhea and vomiting, It’s highly transmissible, and was the cause of the increase in the number of visits to people with symptoms in health units. Between December 31 and January 4, 946 cases of diarrhea and vomiting, according to City Hall.

The Municipal Health Department informed that it received, last Thursday (13), the results of the samples sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Paraná (Lacen-PR), that confirmed the cause of the viruses. The investigation was carried out through the Epidemiological Surveillance System that collected the stool samples from the patients at the Municipal Emergency Room and at the Municipal Hospital, which were sent to the 1st Regional Health Department and, later, to Lacen-PR.

Norovirus is highly transmissible, caused in October 2021 a outbreak in several cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the doctor Edilson Rodrigues Junior, from the Municipal Health Department, the virus causes viral gastroenteritis and symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some people may have a fever with chills, headache and tiredness.

In general, symptoms appear between 1 and 2 days after exposure to the virus, but can occur even on the same day.

Prevention

The main transmission route is the contaminated drinking water, food handled by infected people. It is able to stay on objects and surfaces touched by the infected person. To contain the transmission, the main guideline is do not drink unsafe water, in addition to maintaining hygiene care such as proper hand washing before meals or after using the bathroom.

According to Fiocruz, unlike other viruses that cause gastroenteritis (such as rotavirus), norovirus is transmitted from person to person with ease.

There is still no vaccine for this virus because of the rapid evolution by mutation.