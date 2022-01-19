‘novela’ Michael, Andreas Pereira and reinforcement requested by Paulo Sousa

After agreeing to renew the contract with Giorgian De Arrascaeta until 2026, Flamengo has three other missions to solve in the football department

the announcement of contract renewal with Giorgian De Arrascaeta until 2026 took it from Flamengo a very important topic on the football department’s backlog. The first was, of course, the definition of Paulo Sousa as a coach.

With the two themes resolved, the top hats now move on to other fundamental points in defining the cast that will enter the field for the 2022 season. And one of these missions was passed precisely by the new red-black commander. At the request of the Portuguese coach, the managers scour the market looking for another defender.

This quest is specifically for a name that plays on the left side of the defense. It is not ruled out waiting for the June window in search of an opportunity in the European market, as David Luiz is currently the holder of the sector.

It is out of the question in Paulo Sousa’s assessment of not having a left-handed athlete in the role.

It is precisely for this reason, according to the ESPN.com.br, which Flamengo decided refuse the offer of Cruz Azul (MEX) by Léo Pereira at first. But if a superior attack from the Mexicans causes the player to leave, a throw-in will be made immediately with a left-handed defender.

The investment in a new defender is not the only one on Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel’s radar. After convincing in the second half of 2021, even with the error in the decision of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, Andreas Pereira is on the radar to have his economic rights purchased by Rubro-Negro.

According to the ESPN, the figures offered by Flamengo Manchester United were below expectations by the English, being less than 10 million euros (just over R$ 63 million), something that the Red Devils do not even consider accepting. Negotiations will continue.

The amount initially stipulated by the Red Devils for the sale of Andreas Pereira is 20 million euros (R$ 126 million). There is an opening for the deal to be closed for less than that, but Flamengo’s first offer was considered low.

What is certain is that Manchester United is not interested in a new loan for Andreas Pereira, who is on loan to Flamengo until mid-2022. The priority is to sell the player, who still has a contract in England until June 2023.

There are other teams in Europe that monitor Andreas’ situation, and United believe they will receive other proposals in addition to Flamengo’s. In the case of similar offers, however, the player’s wish, happy in Brazil, may weigh.

But the definitions of the football department are not just about signings. And yet they can spill over into a new trip from the club to the market. After turn down an offer from Al Hilal for Michael, Flamengo awaits a new onslaught from the Saudi Arabian team, and with higher values. The information was released last weekend by the journalist Venê Casagrande.

The first proposal, in the region of 8 million dollars (about R$ 45 million), did not encourage the leaders. There is an expectation that a new offer will reach the red-black table.

The attacker’s name is approved by Leonardo Jardim, coach of the Arab club and who had his name linked to the red-black himself in recent years. The Saudi club wants to close the squad as soon as possible with an eye on the dispute of the FIFA Club World Cup, since the deadline for athletes to register for the tournament is January 24th.