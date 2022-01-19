Now retired, Lais Ribeiro’s fiancé was one of the highest paid basketball players in the world

Six years ago, Joakim Noah signed one of the biggest contracts in the world of basketball, something around R$ 400 million, at today’s price. Now retired from the courts and ambassador for the Chicago Bulls, the team where he made history, he focuses on his marriage to Brazilian top Lais Ribeiro.

The two will marry in Trancoso, Bahia, in an intimate ceremony in August. The two started dating in 2018. Lais and Joakim usually spend a few seasons in Brazil. Especially in Piauí, where the model was born.

Lais Ribeiro and Joakim Noah will get married in August, in Trancoso

Traveling, by the way, is one of the most liked programs by the couple, which is affectionately called “picanha”. There are many records shared by Noah and Lais on their social media profiles. And many unusual ones, like the fact that both are inside a water tank, taking a bath with a gourd.

Joakim, 36, is the son of French singer and former world number 3 tennis player Yanick Noah with Cécilia Rodhe, Miss Sweden 1978. Noah’s career has been full of ups and downs in the NBA. The athlete had a series of hand, knee and shoulder injuries and underwent several surgeries. The last millionaire contract signed by him with the New York Knicks was for US$ 72 million and due to suspensions and injuries, considered the “most disastrous in the history of the team”, according to the specialized press, since Noah was released before his contract ended and he received absolutely everything he had signed.