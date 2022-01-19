Nubank: find out who are the 7 largest shareholders of the digital bank

Nubank’s initial public offering (IPO) on the New York stock exchange moved US$ 2.6 billion in December 2021. In Brazil, the digital bank attracted more than 800,000 individual investors to B3, with the trading of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), which represent a fraction of the share traded on the American market.

One month after the IPO, Nubank’s new corporate structure was released. By law, the information of partners with more than 5% participation must be disclosed. In the case of the digital bank, seven shareholders fit this condition and have almost 70% of the company. Know who they are!

1. California Street

Nubank co-founder David Vélez continues to rule fintech after IPO. (Source: Nubank/Reproduction)Source: Nubank/Reproduction

The holding company Rua California, owned by Nubank co-founder David Vélez, holds 22.965% of the total capital. When considering only the common shares, which give the right to vote, the participation of the Colombian rises to 65.794%.

2. Sequoia Capital

THE Sequoia Capital, with 18.311%, is the second largest shareholder. The American manager participated in the first fintech investment round, in 2013, and made six more investments, the last in 2021, before the IPO.

3. Global STD

DST Global is a leader in investing in internet companies and has already invested in Xiaomi, Twitter and Facebook. Nubank’s third shareholder holds 9.619% of the shares.

4. Tencent

Nubank was the first investment in Brazil by the Chinese company Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, the most famous in China, the social network QZone and Weixin. The Chinese own 6.412% of fintech shares.

5. Tiger Global

Tiger Global owns 5.799% of Nubank and has invested in technology and internet companies such as SurveyMonkey, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netshoes and 99.

6. Cristina Junqueira

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank.

Brazilian Cristina Junqueira is one of the founders of Nubank. She is the sixth largest shareholder of the digital bank, with 2.935% of the shares.

7. Adam Edward Wible

Adam Wible completes Nubank’s trio of founders. Responsible for the development and technological infrastructure of Nu, the North American holds 2.110% of the shares.