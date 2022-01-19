Number of children and adolescents hospitalized in ICU with Covid-19 in the state of SP rises 61% in the last two months | São Paulo

The number of children and adolescents hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo recorded up 61% in the last two months, according to data released by state governor João Doria (PSDB) this Wednesday (19).
On November 15, 2021, 106 children and adolescents occupied ICU beds in the state. Already this Monday (January 17), the index rose to 171, which represents an increase of 61%.
The moving average of under-18s admitted to the ICU also increased, although the growth was less significant. The average went from 113 on November 15th to 169 on Monday (17th), an increase of 49%.
Elevation is neither isolated nor age-specific. The explosion of Covid cases has put pressure on health services since the end of last year.
In the same two-month period, between November 15th and January 17th, the Hospitalizations in all age groups rose even more: the growth was 254% in the moving average of new admissions.
On November 15, an average of 321 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 per day in the state, in infirmary or ICU beds. Already on January 17, this number jumped to 1,139.
In a press conference this Wednesday afternoon (19), Governor João Doria (PSDB) criticized the Ministry of Health’s stance on child vaccination against Covid. Doria also defended the immediate approval of the use of CoronaVac, which awaits definition by Anvisa.
The state management still claims to have enough doses of CoronaVac to vaccinate all children in the state, and still provide immunization to other regions.
The state of SP started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities last Friday (14).
The 8-year-old indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Brazil. He received the dose at a symbolic event organized by the government of São Paulo.
In the capital of São Paulo, the application began to be made at health posts last Monday (17).
Vaccination of 8-year-old boy Davi Xavante, of the Xavante ethnicity, the first to take Pfizer’s childhood vaccine against covid-19 in the country in a ceremony held at Hospital das Clínicas, in the west of São Paulo, this Friday, January 14, 2022. — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Record cases in the capital
Last week, the moving average of new known cases of Covid-19 reported in the city of São Paulo broke a record, even surpassing the number recorded at the peak of the pandemic, in March 2021. There were 6,928 new confirmed cases in the city last Thursday ( 13).
Previously, the peak of new cases had occurred on March 17, 2021, when the average was 6,801 records.