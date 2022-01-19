Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4): discussions at CADE show signs of progress and drive actions, but there is still no date for judgment

Until the afternoon of this Tuesday (18), the agenda of Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), was a meeting to discuss the purchase of mobile assets from Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) by TIM (TIMS3 ), Claro and Telefónica (VIVT3). According to Macedo’s agenda, available on the autarchy’s website, executives from the legal area of ​​the four companies were going to participate in the meeting.

With the news that the operation finally reached the presidency’s office, the company’s shares in judicial recovery since 2016 soared, rising more than 13% in the day’s highs. However, at the end of the afternoon, the meeting was no longer on the website; wanted by InfoMoney about the reason for the change, Cade’s advisory has not yet returned the contact.

Even so, assets continued to rise: at 5:08 pm (Brasília time), OIBR3 shares rose 10.39%, at R$ 0.85; OIBR4 advanced 8.09%, at R$1.47. The signs of progress at Cade, even if mismatched, liven up the papers.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The sale of Oi Mobile is extremely important for the continuity of the company, which should focus on services related to fiber”, says Bruno Komura, analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos. There was even an expectation that the sale of the company’s assets would be judged in an extraordinary session next week. THE Estadão, however, found that this trial should not happen anytime soon.

The analyst points out that Oi’s shares do not enter the portfolio of many funds because the company is undergoing judicial recovery. “In addition, the company is complex and requires a lot of time to do the analysis. With the scenario of many cheap stocks, many analysts are preferring to analyze other cases, simpler and with high potential for return”, says Komura.

With the R$ 16.5 billion deal, closed in December 2020 in a judicial auction, Vivo, TIM and Claro would, together, have more than 98% of the mobile voice and data market after the purchase of Oi’s assets. last year, CADE’s general superintendence recommended the approval of the deal, with the adoption of measures to reduce competition risks, and referred the operation to the analysis of the autarchy court.

At the time, the superintendence pointed out that the operation reduces from four to three the main companies in the markets for wholesale mobile network access and mobile voice and data services. This could reduce the incentive for TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil to provide access to other competitors, leading them to share elements only among themselves, in a coordinated manner.

To reduce this risk, the superintendence negotiated a merger control agreement in which Grupo Oi committed to offer ran sharing and spectrum rental acquired in municipalities with less than 100 thousand inhabitants.

For the others, an agreement was reached roaming and virtual mobile network operators for wholesale access to mobile networks, aiming to make possible the eventual entry of a competitor in the sector.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

Related