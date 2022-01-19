Oil at US$ 100 a barrel is a matter of time for the market

(Bloomberg) — Soaring demand, waning fears about the Omicron variant and the OPEC+ alliance’s inability to increase output are behind a surprising jump in oil prices.

A barrel of Brent, a global benchmark, has risen 25% since late November to $88. For many experts, the question is when — not if — the price will hit triple digits for the first time since 2014.

Goldman Sachs reported this week that a barrel is expected to hit $100 a barrel in the third quarter due to higher-than-expected consumption.

This price level would intensify the already considerable inflationary pressure on the global economy and the problems faced by central banks and governments.

The main factors for barrel movement are discussed below:

Demand advance

The price of oil rebounded from the discovery of the omicron variant in late November, which was reminiscent of delta and brought Brent below $70.

Demand has been growing and loads on the spot market are sold off with significantly higher premiums. There is a lack of diesel in the world and even aviation kerosene has made a big comeback thanks to the resumption of long-distance air travel.

Barring a major coronavirus outbreak in China (discussed below) or the emergence of a scary new strain, demand is unlikely to reverse.

Inventories without back-up

Global oil inventories finally fell back to pre-pandemic levels in early January, according to consultancy Kayrros. The declines were sharpest in China and the US, where inventories are at their lowest since late 2018.

OPEC+ Difficulty Expanding Production

Officially, the alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producing nations is restoring production to a monthly pace of 400,000 barrels a day. In practice, it’s not even close.

African countries in the alliance are unable to increase production. OPEC added just 90,000 barrels a day in December as Saudi Arabia’s biggest supply was overshadowed by losses in Libya and Nigeria.

Supply problems will be a key factor in oil’s march to the $100 mark.

US shale industry reaction

US oil production is increasing, but not enough to contain rising prices. Supply from the Permian Basin – an area with shale reserves that spans the states of Texas and New Mexico – hit a record in December, but higher fixed costs in other areas and problems in supply chains have so far prevented activity from accelerating. .

coronavirus in china

The Chinese government’s zero-tolerance Covid strategy — imposing strict lockdown measures on entire cities — averted a wider outbreak and a significant drop in demand in the country that is the world’s biggest oil importer.

However, China is preparing for the Lunar New Year long holiday and the Winter Olympics. Omicron variant infections have already been reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. For Eurasia Group, the potential failure of the Chinese strategy against the pandemic is the biggest political risk of 2022.

The government will hardly be able to control this highly transmissible variant in the same way that it stopped previous outbreaks and seems to be already retreating in the Covid Zero strategy. The impact of a major wave of contagion on economic growth and energy demand in China is perhaps the least predictable factor in oil prices over the next two months.

