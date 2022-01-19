Oil companies reverse the appreciation of the beginning of the day; only PetroRio (PRIO3) remains high – Money Times

Brazilian oil companies opened the day with a consistent high this Tuesday (18), following the dynamics of the price increase in the Petroleum amid supply concerns due to geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan and, more recently, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

However, most stocks have reversed the positive trend and are trading lower this afternoon.

Among the companies in the sector listed on the stock exchange, only PetroRio (PRIOR3) maintains gains. Around 3:20 pm, the company’s shares rose 3.37%, trading at R$23.59 each.

At the highest of the day so far, the company reached a high of 5.1%.

The preferred roles of Petrobras (PETR4) fell 1.02%, quoted at R$31.18.

the small caps 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) also appreciated in the period, with increases of 0.38% and 0.1%, respectively.

THE Ibovespa walked down 0.41%, at 105,937.99 points.

This Tuesday, Brent oil (UKOIL), traded in London, reached its maximum since 2014, at US$ 88 a barrel. At 15:20, Brasília time, the price reached US$ 87.08, representing an increase of 0.69%.

The United States oil (WTI), which reached US$ 85 a barrel today, rose 1.21%, quoted at R$ 84.31 a barrel.

Analysts of Goldman Sachs believe Brent oil prices could exceed $100 a barrel in 2022 as the deficit remains “surprisingly large”.

According to the bank, issues such as the scarcity of the commodity in countries of the OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) and lower-than-expected production in Brazil and on Norway offset the impact of the omnin variant on demand.

Goldman forecasts that OPEC+ spare capacity will fall to historically low levels, with production increasing by 2.5 million barrels a day expected for the next nine highs.

In a monthly report released on Tuesday, the organization maintained its estimates for growth in global oil demand at 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, with total consumption of 100.8 million bpd.

In the OECD, demand is expected to increase by 1.8 million bpd, while projected demand in non-OECD countries is expected to grow by 2.3 million bpd.

According to OPEC, despite the smaller-than-expected impact of the omicron variant, uncertainties remain, with the possibility of new variants emerging and mobility restrictions being imposed, jeopardizing the recovery of the world economy.

For Brazilian supply, OPEC cut projections from 3.84 million barrels per day (bpd) to 3.82 million barrels daily in 2022.

Throughout 2021, production of the commodity in the Brazilian market performed below expectations, with impacts on the side of the coronavirus pandemic and delays in initial projects.

The new forecast for Brazil’s supply represents an increase of 190,000 bpd compared to 2021. OPEC expects crude oil production to rise with the start of two new projects: Mero-1 (Guanabara), initially planned to start in last year, and Peregrino-Phase 2. Additionally, in Búzios, the Almirante Barrroso FPSO is scheduled to start operations in 2022.

Invest in oil now?

Market experts believe that now is a good time to take a position in oil companies.

Fernando Siqueira, manager of Infinity Asset, draws attention to the discounting of shares in the sector, especially at a time when oil prices reach levels not seen for years.

Siqueira also highlights that the oil sector is an industry that tends to recover over time as the pandemic is brought under control.

Sectors such as tourism and transport were greatly impacted by the coronavirus. In a recovery scenario, the manager sees the mobility industry – and, consequently, oil – well positioned to benefit from the recovery.

Infinity Asset has Petrobras as its first option, as it sees that the company is managing to pass on the rise in oil prices at gas stations and is traded on the stock exchange with low multiples.

The manager also has a positive view of PetroRio and PetroRecôncavo, companies that could ride the wave of rising commodity prices.

Matheus Spiess, from empiricus, has Petrobras and 3R Petroleum as its choices on the Brazilian stock exchange. In the international market, the top picks are BP and Chevron, in addition to the ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund, also known as an index fund) SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) and the Vitreo Petróleo fund.

