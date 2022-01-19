Omicron is not the last variant and leaving the strain circulating is a risk, warns WHO – 01/18/2022

New data published by the WHO (World Health Organization) warn that the world has recorded, in the last seven days, a total of almost 19 million new cases of covid-19. The new record is twice as high as the index detected in the first week of January. In just one week, the increase was 20%.

But the agency insists: the omicron variant, which is causing these infections, will not be the last, and no one knows what the consequences are of letting the virus circulate. In the WHO’s assessment, there is still no way to know how many doses will be needed for a person to be protected and how booster doses make sense, if a portion of the planet has not even received the first vaccine.

For the entity, the unprecedented volume of new cases is putting pressure on health services and keeping the death rate at a level of 45,000 cases in the week. The WHO highlights that, although the death rate has stabilized, it is “unacceptably high”.

Mike Ryan, the WHO’s director of operations, criticized the narrative by certain governments that the omicron variant is mild. Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, also urges caution. “The number of deaths is stable for now. But we are concerned about the impact that the variant could have on health systems,” he warned.

According to him, some countries seem to have reached a peak in contamination and there is hope that “the worst is over”. “But no one is out of the woods,” he said.

One of the WHO’s fears is that, in unvaccinated populations, the impact will be significant. “The variant may be less severe. But the narrative that it is mild is wrong and causes more death,” he warned. “Right now, the vaccine is essential,” he said.

Emphatic in the face of signs that governments could be throwing in the towel, Tedros insisted: “the omicron is causing deaths, hospitalizations and overcrowding services”.

In the assessment of the WHO summit, the “next weeks will be critical”. The agency therefore urges governments to maintain measures to restrict the circulation of the virus. “This is not the time to give up and raise the white flag,” he said.

Tedros also attacked ideas that are being spread that the crisis is at an end. “The pandemic is not even close to being over and new variants may appear,” he said.

The same tone was used by Maria van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical director. “There are people who say that this is the last variant. This is not the case. This will not be the last variant. The virus is circulating,” he insisted.

She also urged governments not to give up on containment measures. “Don’t abandon science,” he said. “We cannot believe in false hopes. It is a dangerous virus”, he insisted.

The WHO representative for vaccines, Bruce Aylward, was keen to warn that if governments abandon control measures, transmission will be even greater. “We don’t know what the consequences are of letting it circulate,” he added.