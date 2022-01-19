On loan from Corinthians, Madson stands out and was elected best on the field by Portuguese club

One of the players loaned by Corinthians, striker Madson gained prominence this Tuesday. He scored one of the goals of Estrela Amadora, from Portugal, in the 2-2 draw with Mafra, valid for the second division of the Portuguese Championship. The goal guaranteed the club a sequence of three unbeaten games as a visitor.

This Tuesday’s good appearance was not the striker’s first appearance this season. In the penultimate round of the championship, in a match against Sporting da Covilhã, Madson stood out with two assists.

The match marked Madson’s 15th appearance this season, 14 of them in the starting lineup. In this period, he guaranteed five assists and two goals to Estrela Amadora, where he is on loan until the next 30th of June.

Madson has a contract with Corinthians until June 2023. He arrived at the club in 2019, for the Under-20, where he stood out, and was promoted to professional the following year, still under the command of coach Tiago Nunes. He was on the field for the Timão professional on four occasions, and did not score any goals.

The young striker has accumulated four loans since joining Corinthians. He had brief passages through Fortaleza, Oeste and Santa Cruz, until arriving at Estrela Amadora, where he should continue until the middle of the year.

