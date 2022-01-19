On penalties, Santos beats Mirassol and guarantees a spot in the Copinha semifinals

Santos beat Mirassol on penalties on Tuesday night (18), in a single game valid for the quarterfinals of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP). In normal time, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with two goals from Rwan Seco. In penalties, Peixe beat the interior team by 3 to 1. Diógenes, once again, was the hero by defending two charges.

In the next phase, Meninos da Vila face América-MG in search of a place in the grand final of the most important competition of the youth categories. The single game of the semifinal is scheduled for next Friday (21), but there is still no time and place defined by the São Paulo Football Federation.

The game

At ten minutes, with the dominance of actions in the opening minutes, Santos arrived for the first time with danger to the opponent’s goal. Lucas Pires took a free kick to the left of the offensive field and took the ball into the area. The cross found the head of defender Jair, who anchored the ball to the right of the goal.

And just before the break, at 38 minutes, Santos opened the scoring with Rwan Seco. Ed Carlos put in a beautiful pass to Lucas Pires, who went at speed on the left and crossed with precision in the head of shirt 10 Santos. Rwan scored accurately in the right corner, with no chance of defending the goalkeeper Vinícius, making it 1 to 0 for Peixe.

In stoppage time, Weslley Patati received an open shot from the left of the attack and hit a cross. With the deflection in the marking, the ball went out in a corner for Santos. In the charge, Lucas Pires raised the ball to the area and the defender pushed it away. However, the ball ended up at Patati’s feet, this time on the right. Shirt 7 risked a placed shot and made the opposing goalkeeper stretch to defend in his left corner.

And with only six minutes played in the second half, Rwan Seco scored once again and extended the Santos advantage to 2-0. With a lot of class, Ed Carlos gave a pass with his back to Lucas Barbosa, who with another beautiful pass found Rwan invading the big area. The shirt 10 cut the marking and concluded for the back of the nets.

In the 30th minute of the second half, Mirassol reduced the disadvantage on the scoreboard with Gabriel Tota, who deflected the ball to the back of the net after a free kick from the left.

With 43 minutes, Mirassol scored once again with a header and equalized the score at Arena Fonte Luminosa. Octavio took advantage of a corner kick from the left and concluded for the goal.

In the penalty kicks, Diogenes was heroic when he saved two shots. Lucas Pires, Rwan Seco, Lucas Barbosa converted to Santos FC.

DATASHEET

MIRASSOL 2 (1) X (3) 2 SANTOS FC

Location: Fonte Luminosa Arena, in Araraquara (SP)

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 21:30

Referee: Paulo Cesar Francisco

Assistants: Rafael Tadeu Alves de Souza and Izabele de Oliveira

Goals: (SFC) Rwan Seco, at 38′ of Q1 and 7′ of Q2; (MFC) Gabriel Tota, at 30′ and Octavio, at 43′ of the 2nd quarter

Yellow Cards: (SFC) Diogenes

Santos FC: Diogenes; Sandro Perpétuo (Andrey), Derick, Jair and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos (Matheus Nunes); Weslley Patati (Pedrinho), Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco. Coach: Elder Campos

Mirassol: Vinicius; Rinaldi, Guilherme, Octavio and Frank; Du Fernandes, Wellington (Wesley Santos) and Gabriel Tota; Moreira, Kauan and Danilo (Wesley). Coach: Mateus Naneti