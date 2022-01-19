One year of vaccination: more than 18 thousand health workers did not take a second dose against Covid in PE | Pernambuco

After 365 days of actions and incentives for immunization, 337,298 people belonging to this group received their first anti-covid dose. However, of these, only 318,828 completed the vaccination schedule. This means that 18,470 healthcare professionals are late on their second dose.

Data were obtained through the Vaccination Monitoring Panel of the State Health Department (SES). They show that, from the category of health workers, all vaccinated received immunizations that require two doses to complete the immunization cycle.

In Brazil, the Janssen vaccine is the only one applied in a single dose, but it corresponds to the lowest volume of applications, with 173,101 doses among all the vaccinated in Pernambuco. None of the health workers received this vaccine.

The percentage of health workers without the second dose is 5.5%. This category includes anyone who works in health care units, not just professionals who work directly with patients, such as nursing technicians, nurses and doctors.

2 of 4 Pfizer, CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccine vials — Photo: Cristine Rochol/PMPA/Disclosure Pfizer, CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccine vials — Photo: Cristine Rochol/PMPA/Disclosure

According to the superintendent of immunizations in Pernambuco, Ana Catarina de Melo, what may have happened is that the first dose was administered to the patient in the health professional category, but at the time of application of the second dose, this happened. within age groups.

For her, the vaccination campaign against Covid has been challenging. In one year, almost 15.3 million doses were applied. This mobilization, according to Ana Catarina de Melo, is unprecedented in public health.

“We have one ‘know how’ very important in vaccinating children and the elderly, but for adults and adolescents, we are still learning and understanding the best strategies. This is challenging, because adults and young people usually do not seek health services, they find it difficult to go to basic units, because they think they don’t get sick. But it is a very important public, which needs to be vaccinated”, declared the superintendent.

According to the state government, the percentage of people vaccinated with at least one dose is 95% of the population over 12 years old, comprising more than 7.6 million people. With the complete vaccination schedule, with two doses or a single dose, this percentage is 83.4% of those eligible.

“Of course, we wanted to get to this point with 90% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. About 500,000 people are late for their second dose. In this number, people enter and people leave every day, and with time we believe that this number will decrease a lot, but we need people to come back and get vaccinated”, said Ana Catarina de Melo.

First child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pernambuco is a girl with Down syndrome

Four days before the date on which the vaccination of adults turns one year old, Pernambuco started vaccinating children against Covid-19. The first vaccinated was 11-year-old Maria Antonia, who has Down syndrome and was immunized in Recife. (see video above).

As at the beginning of the campaign, only a few people can be prioritized. This is because the first pediatric vaccines only arrived in Brazil after almost a month of approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

For Ana Catarina de Melo, the main bottleneck for the vaccination campaign was the shortage of doses, which, according to experts, was caused by a series of errors by the federal government.

“What was lacking was speed, it was receiving the vaccine broken, and not in the amount needed for the population. That’s why the campaign dragged on. We modernized the process, created vaccination centers, used technology, made appointments. And, at the beginning , the process was very bureaucratic, because it had to be. But we still have an important public without being vaccinated”, explained Ana Catarina de Melo.

3 of 4 Cargo with first doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in Recife — Photo: Pedro Alves/g1 Cargo with the first doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in Recife — Photo: Pedro Alves/g1

Also according to the superintendent of immunizations, the next actions of the state should be aimed at people who, because they do not have conditions, have not even started the vaccination schedule.

“We talk a lot about the ideal and the real world. In the real world, even though we have a volume of 7.3 million vaccinated with the first dose, we still find entire families without even having started the basic regimen. move because of financial resources, because of difficult access and even because of time availability, because of work, for example”, said Ana Catarina.

Nursing technician is the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pernambuco

The first immunized in Pernambuco was the nursing technician Perpétua do Socorro Barbosa dos Santos, who has worked for 31 years at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), in the Center, a reference in infectious diseases in the state. (see video above).

Of the more than three decades of work, 25 years were spent in the Intensive Care Unit of the Infectious Diseases sector at Huoc, a hospital where outbreaks of Influenza A H1N1, the cholera epidemic, measles and diphtheria and dengue outbreaks, zika and chikungunya.

The start of vaccination against Covid-19, for Perpétua, will forever be a historic moment. Those were even her first words right after being vaccinated.

“I even took the booster dose. It was on October 11, I will never forget those dates. I live with my uncle and my daughter. We are all fully vaccinated. And I, even on the front line for two years, never had Covid , thank God. I’m undefeated”, said the nursing technician.

According to data from the State Department of Health, three out of four deaths from Covid have not taken any dose of vaccines against Covid. Vaccination was crucial in drastically reducing the number of infections and deaths caused by the disease.

However, the situation in the health system worsened again at the end of 2021. This is because, in addition to the already existing Covid-19 pandemic, two aggravating factors emerged. One was the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious than previous strains.

The other was the emergence of the epidemic of Influenza A H3N2, a virus that causes a type of flu. According to the authorities, this is probably due to the circulation of a new variant, called Darwin, identified in Brazil in late 2021.

4 of 4 Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), located in the central region of Recife — Photo: Pedro Alves/G1 Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc), located in the central region of Recife — Photo: Pedro Alves/G1

For Perpétua, the saturation of the health system causes the feeling of being living again the worst moments of the still unfinished pandemic. However, vaccination makes the work less stifling.

“Severe cases still come, especially now, in this new wave. But what I see is that patients are not as serious as they used to be. Whoever gets serious is because they haven’t been vaccinated. We feel the vaccine advance in our skin. , because it works directly with it”, declared the professional.

Before the pandemic, Perpétua started studying law, with the thought of possibly changing careers. With the death of her mother, she had to leave college. Working with Covid-19 made her decide, once again, to change course.

“Now, I’m doing a degree in hospital management. It’s a college that doesn’t consume me as much, because I’ve been working with it for many years”, he says.